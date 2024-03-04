Previous
Red by beckyk365
Photo 1029

Red

Took a walk to Oak Grove farm market to get in some steps and was thrilled to see their greenhouse open for the season.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise