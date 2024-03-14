Previous
Next
Green 2 by beckyk365
Photo 1039

Green 2

On a recent trip to India, Joey brought back shirts for his brothers and his dad. This is the shirt he brought for Al. I really liked the print on this one. Actually they were all really cool shirts.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise