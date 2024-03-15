Previous
Blue 2 by beckyk365
Photo 1040

Blue 2

I used to have a boatload of these blue Squill but they seem to have disappeared over the years. Maybe the squirrels have been eating the bulbs. 🤷🏻‍♀️
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

BeckyJo

