Previous
Lazy Person sunrise by beckyk365
Photo 1053

Lazy Person sunrise

Not only did I not go outside, I didn’t even get out of bed. I guess that’s what vacations are all about. But we have a busy day of beach time and going out for supper so I do want to pace myself. 😉
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise