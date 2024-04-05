Sign up
Photo 1053
Lazy Person sunrise
Not only did I not go outside, I didn't even get out of bed. I guess that's what vacations are all about. But we have a busy day of beach time and going out for supper so I do want to pace myself. 😉
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Tags
marcoisland
