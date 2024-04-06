Previous
Next
Key West by beckyk365
Photo 1054

Key West

We made a spontaneous decision to drive to Key West, about 4 hours away, hang out alittle, eat lunch and drive back. It was a long day but a lot of fun. We were so surprised at the beautiful turquoise blue color of the water.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise