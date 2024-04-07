Sign up
Photo 1056
Sunday Funday at Stan’s
Apparently this is what everyone must do on Marco Island every Sunday. At least if you like listening to bands, dancing and talking to the people you share a table with who are your new best friends.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2421
photos
20
followers
33
following
290% complete
View this month »
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th April 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marcoisland
,
stan’s
