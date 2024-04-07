Previous
Sunday Funday at Stan’s by beckyk365
Photo 1056

Sunday Funday at Stan’s

Apparently this is what everyone must do on Marco Island every Sunday. At least if you like listening to bands, dancing and talking to the people you share a table with who are your new best friends.
BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
