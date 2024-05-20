Previous
Kalanchoe by beckyk365
Photo 1084

Kalanchoe

We met Joey and Akanksha for lunch. We often meet halfway so neither has too far to drive. This was a belated Mother’s Day plant. I love the bright pink color!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise