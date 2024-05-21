Previous
Next
Coffee Break by beckyk365
Photo 1085

Coffee Break

Peggy and I met for coffee. Her latte was prettier than mine but I have to say my iced latte was very refreshing.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise