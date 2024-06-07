Previous
Happy Anniversary Flowers by beckyk365
Photo 1100

Happy Anniversary Flowers

We celebrated our 38th wedding anniversary this evening. Also had to wish happy 10 years to Andy and Christina who also were married on June 7th.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
narayani ace
Oh my goodness! Congratulations!! And to Andy and Christina…where has that 10 years gone?! I remember the photos!
June 10th, 2024  
