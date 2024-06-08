Previous
Next
The Dads by beckyk365
Photo 1100

The Dads

Yesterday we celebrated Andy‘s birthday and an early Father’s Day at Andy and Christina’s house. Work on the deck continues!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise