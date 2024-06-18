Previous
Woolworth 5&10
Woolworth 5&10

One of things Asheville is known for is the old Woolworth building with a soda fountain that still serves meals, ice cream and old fashioned drinks. The rest of Woolworth’s is now an art gallery with local artists.
BeckyJo

Barb ace
How fun! Glad to hear they still operate the soda fountain portion!
June 21st, 2024  
