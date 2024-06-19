Previous
Biltmore Estate by beckyk365
Photo 1108

Biltmore Estate

The Italian water gardens at the Biltmore estate in the foreground and a glimpse of the beautiful mountains of western NC in the background. The Biltmore was built by George Vanderbilt in 1890 and it is just incredible.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great reflections and pov!
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise