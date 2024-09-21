Previous
Nikiti Beach by beckyk365
Photo 1163

Nikiti Beach

We watched the sunset right outside our front porch. Afterwards we walked down to the restaurants for ice cream and cocktails and to listen to traditional music. Having an amazing time!
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Beautiful scene. Sounds like a wonderful time!
September 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Perfect capture with the silhouetted person in the distance! Looks to be fishing?
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise