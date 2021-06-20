Staghorn

I would love one of these in my garden. I had one years ago but have managed to kill the last one I had. I currently have an elkhorn growing, hopefully it will survive.



We have been spending our weekends in Townsville so have fallen behind. We arrived at our unit on Friday night to find it had been broken into. Luckily nothing was stolen (there wasn't much for them to steal) as they were only after keys to cars to go joyriding. Lots of units were broken into so we now need to increase the security.