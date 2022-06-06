Previous
Find a bug by bellasmom
Find a bug

No problem, decided yesterday I would jump into the June photo days and woke up to this guy in my sink this morning. He gets to live because he eats other bugs and spiders.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

