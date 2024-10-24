Previous
Mid-dive by bellasmom
Mid-dive

Tried to catch the pic of this hawk sitting on the pole. He dove down, grabbed something and happily flew off with his lunch.
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

Dina Rich

I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas.
Harry J Benson ace
Nice action capture
October 25th, 2024  
