Previous
Next
Part of the haul! by bellasmom
Photo 485

Part of the haul!

There were more baby shower gifts than this, some shipped to house earlier and some given days later from my church friends! My daughter was so very grateful to all who were so generous.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise