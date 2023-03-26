Previous
My new little music area.
My new little music area.

I re-did this little $5 table. My hubby brought me the lace cover from Kosovo when he worked over there. The stack of CD’s is Atomic Apostle, my friend’s hubby was the keyboardist and writer in that Christian rock band before he passed a year ago.
Dina Rich

@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 27th, 2023  
