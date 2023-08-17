Sign up
Photo 842
Armie is in the house!
He’s officially ours for a while until his family gets in a home. What a joyful reunion that will be!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
0
0
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
1025
photos
12
followers
29
following
230% complete
View this month »
