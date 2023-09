Newly built storage area..

Hubby built this for me since we had to tear out the original pantry to accommodate the size of refrigerator we bought in 2020. So nice to have everything in its place! It holds trash compactor, keurig, electric skillet, 2 popcorn poppers, food processor, instant pot, crock pot, coffees, cereal, peanut butters and syrups. And cooling racks and hidden up top.