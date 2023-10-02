Previous
Not my favorite thing to see. by bellasmom
Photo 888

Not my favorite thing to see.

If they would just stay put. But no, they swoop around all through the parking lot!
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise