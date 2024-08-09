Previous
Next
Crumpled heart by bellasmom
Photo 1200

Crumpled heart

This is how my heart feels today. We were served papers. We’re being sued by the neighbor who shot and killed our best dog in March. Claims he killed his sheep, not a speck of blood on our dog. I have questions!!!!
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise