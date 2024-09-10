Previous
Love Weatherford by bellasmom
Love Weatherford

I’ve joined a group in my town, I’ve claimed a couple mile stretch of road near my home as mine to maintain. This group picks up trash and keeps many roads clean in our town. Love is a Verb is our slogan, and Don’t Trash our Weatherford
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

