Previous
Photo 1232
Love Weatherford
I’ve joined a group in my town, I’ve claimed a couple mile stretch of road near my home as mine to maintain. This group picks up trash and keeps many roads clean in our town. Love is a Verb is our slogan, and Don’t Trash our Weatherford
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
1415
photos
12
followers
26
following
337% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th September 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
