Previous
The right way! by bellasmom
Photo 1230

The right way!

Grandson informed me I had my ears on backwards all day!
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Hey, it doesn't matter. You probably heard better that way
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise