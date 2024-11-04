Sign up
Photo 1287
Soup
Not cool yet here in Texas, but I’m trying to bring it on. Chicken Pot Pie last night at one restaurant. CPP soup tonight at another.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
0
Rick Schies
ace
Chicken and Beef Potpie, a Pa Dutch favorite, and we enjoy making our own noodles
November 11th, 2024
