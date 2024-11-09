Sign up
Photo 1292
Pre-Powerpoint
From 1979: business presentation my Dad made in his hotel room night before a meeting when his boss gave him no notice to prepare it at the office
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
0
0
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
1478
photos
12
followers
26
following
354% complete
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th November 2024 7:44pm
