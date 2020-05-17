Sign up
Photo 1232
Gone a flash!
Day 138 - We went a little further for a drive today (I'm petrified of going too far as there's no toilet open)! I just managed to take a picture of this song thrush (I think that's what it is) before it hopped off into the greenery!
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Lou Ann
ace
He’s a pretty bird!
May 17th, 2020
