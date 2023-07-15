Previous
Windy day! by bigmxx
Windy day!

Day 196 - We've had really high winds today, I'm not sure how the bees and this hoover fly have manage to fly around!
Michelle

Diana ace
You sure managed a wonderful capture, love the colour an detail.
July 15th, 2023  
