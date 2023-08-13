Previous
Early visitors! by bigmxx
Early visitors!

Day 225 - The hedgehogs must have been hungry as they've made an early appearance, the one feeding just froze as I approached so I left him to it, the other one made me jump as it appeared from behind the bamboo and then rolled into a ball!
Mags ace
Cute captures! I hope they never have to use those quills.
August 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so similar and yet different to our echidnas
August 13th, 2023  
