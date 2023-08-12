Previous
Lovely day for a stroll!
Lovely day for a stroll!

Day 224 - We meet friends for breakfast today and they suggested a stroll along the coast, 4 hours and 6.5 miles later we returned to the car - my feed are killing me!
12th August 2023

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
