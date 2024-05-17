Previous
Glowing in the sun! by bigmxx
Glowing in the sun!

Day 138 - These yellow water Iris (Iris Pseudacorus) were glowing in todays sunlight!
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So glorious ! Lovely focus and light and bokeh background - fav
May 17th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 17th, 2024  
