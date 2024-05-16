Previous
Unusual carpet! by bigmxx
Unusual carpet!

Day 137 - This is ground lichen, a new one on me I had to google it, the whole area was covered in clumps of different coloured furry lichen!
16th May 2024

Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Very cool!
May 16th, 2024  
