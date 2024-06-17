Sign up
Waiting and waiting!
Day 169 - These Lilies are taking for ever to come into flower, but all the flowers in my garden are late this year!
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
17th June 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Looking good so far!
June 17th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
They will definitely be worth waiting for. I look forward to the next photo.
June 17th, 2024
