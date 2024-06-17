Previous
Waiting and waiting! by bigmxx
Photo 2724

Waiting and waiting!

Day 169 - These Lilies are taking for ever to come into flower, but all the flowers in my garden are late this year!
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking good so far!
June 17th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
They will definitely be worth waiting for. I look forward to the next photo.
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise