Photo 2725
In the pink!
Day 170 - This Hydrangea in my garden has exploded with flowers, it's about the only colour in the garden at present but I think it more than makes up for it, my other two still doesn't have any flowers open!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
An early variety, beautiful!
June 18th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh! How very beautiful!
June 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh it's wonderful!
June 18th, 2024
