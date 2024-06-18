Previous
In the pink! by bigmxx
In the pink!

Day 170 - This Hydrangea in my garden has exploded with flowers, it's about the only colour in the garden at present but I think it more than makes up for it, my other two still doesn't have any flowers open!
18th June 2024

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...


Margaret Brown ace
An early variety, beautiful!
June 18th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh! How very beautiful!
June 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh it's wonderful!
June 18th, 2024  
