Photo 2688
Taking a rest!
Day 133 - This Peacock butterfly was flitting from plant to plant until it settled, luckily long enough for me to get a picture before it took off again!
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
