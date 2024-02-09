Sign up
Photo 2595
Drip!
Day 40 - It’s been rather a rainy day today so I quickly took a picture of a raindrop!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely macro and a super water droplet !
February 9th, 2024
