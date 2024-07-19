Sign up
Photo 2756
Too hot!
Day 201 - Todays temperature topped 29° far too hot for going walking so it was a quick walk out into the garden for a daisy capture!
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Lovely shot! Happy flowers. =)
July 19th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Pretty capture! It’s been hot here too.
July 19th, 2024
