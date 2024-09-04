Previous
Grandson time!
Photo 2803

Grandson time!

Day 248 - We had so much fun taking our Grandson out today without his twin sisters, he has us in stitches with some of his antics!
4th September 2024

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
767% complete

Casablanca ace
Looks like a lot of fun!
September 4th, 2024  
