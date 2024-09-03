Previous
After the rain! by bigmxx
After the rain!

Day 247 - It started to rain just as we were taking the Grandchildren to school, luckily it stopped pretty quick, everything smelt so fresh!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture of the beautiful fragile rose , berries and raindrops ! fav
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful composition!
