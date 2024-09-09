Previous
.... and stretch! by bigmxx
Photo 2808

.... and stretch!

Day 253 - The weather has been rather overcast today and a bit chilly the poor ducks didn't seem to want to move about much!
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise