Hold on tight! by bigmxx
Photo 2809

Hold on tight!

Day 254 - It's been very windy today, this snail looked very cosy among the leaves!
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find - it must have great suction in this gusts of wind !
September 10th, 2024  
