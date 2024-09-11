Previous
Windy again today! by bigmxx
Photo 2810

Windy again today!

Day 255 - It's been a glorious sunny day today but the wind made it rather chilly, but it didn't stop the bees keeping busy on the last of the Dahlias (I think that's what they are, they are in someone else's garden)!
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise