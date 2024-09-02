Previous
School tomorrow! by bigmxx
Photo 2801

School tomorrow!

Day 246 - My twin Granddaughters go back to school tomorrow so we had a day at the park and took a picnic, they are so ready to go back to school!
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
767% complete

