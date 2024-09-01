Sign up
Previous
Photo 2800
Another sunny day!
Day 245 - The warm sunny weather has bought the butterflies out, this small Tortoiseshell butterfly was definitely enjoying the sun!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy
ace
Looks like it has it’s winter coat on!
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful butterfly and capture!
September 1st, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's lovely Michelle. I haven't seen a single tortoiseshell this year. Fav.
September 1st, 2024
