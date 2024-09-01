Previous
Another sunny day! by bigmxx
Photo 2800

Another sunny day!

Day 245 - The warm sunny weather has bought the butterflies out, this small Tortoiseshell butterfly was definitely enjoying the sun!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Looks like it has it’s winter coat on!
September 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful butterfly and capture!
September 1st, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's lovely Michelle. I haven't seen a single tortoiseshell this year. Fav.
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise