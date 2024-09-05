Previous
Still blooming! by bigmxx
Still blooming!

Day 249 - I love the colour of these flowers and was surprised to see them still flowering!
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
September 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
September 5th, 2024  
