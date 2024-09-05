Sign up
Photo 2804
Still blooming!
Day 249 - I love the colour of these flowers and was surprised to see them still flowering!
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
September 5th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely!
September 5th, 2024
