Liking the sun! by bigmxx
Photo 2755

Liking the sun!

Day 200 - The thistles seem to have taken forever to start blooming this year, it might have been the odd UK weather!
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Beautiful thistle bloom.
July 18th, 2024  
