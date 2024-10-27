Previous
Poor Mother Nature's confused! by bigmxx
Day 301 - With the strange weather we've had in the UK this is the first time every I've seen my Lilac tree with flowers and buds on it in the Autumn, by now most of the leaves are gone and it's dormant until the Spring!
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
She does seem to be confused. Pretty shot.
October 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh! I'd say she was, but a lovely capture.
October 27th, 2024  
Kate ace
Our weather has been like that as well
October 27th, 2024  
