Looking up! by bigmxx
Photo 2754

Looking up!

Day 199 - Today has been a complete contrast to yesterdays rainy day, wall to wall sunshine!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
754% complete

Mags ace
Oh now lovely!!!
July 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate !
July 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely flowers, they look so tall.
July 17th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the pov, is it statis?
July 17th, 2024  
