Previous
Photo 2806
Ground level!
Day 251 - I noticed this grasshopper on my patio, so I got down low (well as low as I could)! to take it's picture and noticed it only had one back leg, this didn't stop it jumping 3 feet across the patio!
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Wonderful POV!
September 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 7th, 2024
