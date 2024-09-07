Previous
Ground level! by bigmxx
Photo 2806

Ground level!

Day 251 - I noticed this grasshopper on my patio, so I got down low (well as low as I could)! to take it's picture and noticed it only had one back leg, this didn't stop it jumping 3 feet across the patio!
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful POV!
September 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise