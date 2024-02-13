Previous
Out for a paddle! by bigmxx
Out for a paddle!

Day 44 - We've had rather a lot of rain!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
A lovely hen wading around. =)
February 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Why did the chicken cross the road?
(To bock traffic)
February 13th, 2024  
